JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

ABBV opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The company has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.