JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

