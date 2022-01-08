JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 858.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $119.16 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.