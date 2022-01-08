JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $139,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $145.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average is $147.16.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

