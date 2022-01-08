JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,631,000 after buying an additional 848,810 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6,343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 516,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 508,724 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 852,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,895,000 after buying an additional 131,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after buying an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

