Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 7%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares were down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 52,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,686,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $15,672,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $77,233,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $3,018,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

