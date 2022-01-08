John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.00

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 1070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1,579.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

