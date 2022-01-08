John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 15,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 118,159 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $16.64.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
