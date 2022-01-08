John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 15,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 118,159 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $16.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

