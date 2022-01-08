Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,954,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655,966 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $315,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 257,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.12. The firm has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

