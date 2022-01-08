Joseph A. Sowell III Sells 22,198 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after buying an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

