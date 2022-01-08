Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Update

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 862,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 246,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,555. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $359.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

