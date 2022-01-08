JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €257.79 ($292.94).

Volkswagen stock opened at €187.74 ($213.34) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €182.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €194.68. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

