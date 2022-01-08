JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.46 ($43.71).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO stock opened at €34.24 ($38.90) on Wednesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($114.43). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.70.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.