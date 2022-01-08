JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €85.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.80 ($104.32).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €74.20 ($84.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.