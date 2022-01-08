JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.86 ($116.88).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €95.60 ($108.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($109.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.08.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

