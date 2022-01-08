JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,710

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,580 ($21.29) to GBX 1,710 ($23.04) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.09) to GBX 1,555 ($20.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.87) to GBX 1,600 ($21.56) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.96) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.45).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,598.40 ($21.54) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,628.78 ($21.95). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,575.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,481.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company has a market capitalization of £80.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,395.63).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.