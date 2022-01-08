JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut JD Sports Fashion to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,650 ($22.23) to GBX 1,050 ($14.15) in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.17) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 791.67 ($10.67).

LON:JD opened at GBX 214 ($2.88) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 669.36.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

