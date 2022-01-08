JustInvest LLC Acquires 3,790 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

