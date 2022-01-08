JustInvest LLC Acquires 4,990 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

