JustInvest LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $64.91 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.