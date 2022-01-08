JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

Shares of GS opened at $397.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

