JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $297.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

