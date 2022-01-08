JustInvest LLC Buys 10,554 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

