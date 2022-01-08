JustInvest LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89,006 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

GE stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

