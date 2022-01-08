JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $297.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

