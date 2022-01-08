JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $229.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.70.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

