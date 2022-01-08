JustInvest LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.