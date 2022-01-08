JustInvest LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JustInvest LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.45. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

