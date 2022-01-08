JustInvest LLC Purchases 20,794 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

