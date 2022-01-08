JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 105.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,351,000 after buying an additional 582,162 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,175,161.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

