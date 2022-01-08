K21 Price Reaches $1.12 on Exchanges (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. K21 has a total market cap of $15.91 million and $624,338.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, K21 has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00058805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005486 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,251,579 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.