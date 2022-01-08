Kairos Acquisition (NASDAQ:KAIR) Trading Down 0.1%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kairos Acquisition by 55.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 405,143 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,067,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kairos Acquisition by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kairos Acquisition by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 768,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 178,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kairos Acquisition by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 152,615 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

