Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.69.

KLTR stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86. Kaltura has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. Research analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $97,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaltura

