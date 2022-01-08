Karbo (KRB) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $84.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Karbo has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.10 or 0.00458703 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,316,682 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.