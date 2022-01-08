KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a €84.00 ($95.45) price target (down from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

