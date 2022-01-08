Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Kemper worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,360,000 after buying an additional 533,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.