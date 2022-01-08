Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases 1,507 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 1.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,745. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

