Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,885 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.7% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

