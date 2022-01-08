Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 1,309 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $785,227,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,066 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $110.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.46 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

