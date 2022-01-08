Keybank National Association OH Acquires 7,815 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.4% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.