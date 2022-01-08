Keybank National Association OH Buys 3,123 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 8.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

