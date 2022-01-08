Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKR opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.57 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

