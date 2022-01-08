Keybank National Association OH Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $186,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.