Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,320 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,139 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after acquiring an additional 546,949 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

