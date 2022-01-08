Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UniFirst by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $195.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $189.84 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.43.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052 shares of company stock valued at $216,543. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

