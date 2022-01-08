Keybank National Association OH Sells 130 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.12 and a 200-day moving average of $255.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,403. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

