Keybank National Association OH Sells 606 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 74,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 121.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 395,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.