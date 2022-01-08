Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kforce Inc. and its subsidiaries provide professional staffing services and solutions to clients on both a temporary and permanent basis through our Technology and Finance and Accounting segments. Tech Segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients, focusing primarily on areas of information technology such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning and network architecture and security. FA segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients in areas such as accounting, transactional finance, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services and systems and controls analysis and documentation. Kforce Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.40.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,059 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 6,056.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

