Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.