Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.83.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 125.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $223.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.63. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.